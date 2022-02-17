Manchester City have issued a cease and desist order to Chilean third division outfit Santiago City over allegedly imitating their club crest.

The Chilean club have only formed in the past year and are yet to play a professional match after joining the South American country's third division.

But the design of their badge caught the attention of Manchester City, who noticed the similarities and dispatched a document to the club alleging "unauthorised use of trademark and characteristic design".

In addition, lawyers acting for the Manchester club, Sargent & Krahn, also flagged a press release by the new club that appeared to admit that their name had been adopted in a "direct attempt to imitate Man City and other teams" in the City Football Club (CFG), the umbrella organisation which contains a number of satellite clubs around the world.

City confirmed that they do not currently have a Chilean side in their stable.

In a letter, the Premier League champions ordered Santiago to "not reuse the requested or registered trademarks, including similar devices."

Santiago, whose website was suspended on Thursday, are believed to want the issue to be resolved amicably.

