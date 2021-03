Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Fulham Scott Parker is younger than me and has hair!

Pep Guardiola has joked he would take a draw against Scott Parker in the style stakes as his Fulham counterpart still has his hair and youth. City are hoping to continue their serene progress to the Premier League title when they clash at Craven Cottage, with Fulham fresh from a big win over Liverpool at Anfield.

00:00:19, 3 hours ago