Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hails 'best performance of the season' against Newcastle

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that his side put in their best performance of the 2020-21 season during Boxing Day's 2-0 win over Newcastle United. City breezed to the win thanks to goals in each half from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres, a result that lifted them to fifth in the Premier League.

