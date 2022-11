Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola laughs off former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'ego' comments

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has laughed off comments from his former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now at AC MIlan, saying that Erling Haaland can become the best in the world if Guardiola's "ego" doesn't get in the way.

00:00:43, 19 minutes ago