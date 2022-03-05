Manchester City won the Conti Cup final against Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday night to lift their first trophy of the season.

Chelsea won last year’s tournament and were looking to retain the title against another big-money side.

The match was played out at Cherry Red Records Stadium in London, and the Women’s Super League and FA Cup holders were favourites before kick-off.

Both clubs currently have controversial ownership, but with Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich paying particular attention, the sides came out and laid wreaths in the colours of the Ukrainian flag following the invasion by Russia.

It took 33 minutes for Chelsea to go ahead, when Guro Reiten’s cross was ultimately converted by England international Sam Kerr.

Ten minutes later, Niamh Charles almost extended her side’s lead but was only able to fire over as they looked to press for a two-goal cushion.

Just after the restart Charles suffered a head injury requiring treatment after colliding with a pitchside hoarding, and while she was off the pitch, Caroline Weir was found by Georgia Stanway’s pass into the box, finishing low into the corner to level.

Ellen White then put City ahead to pounce on a clearance from Chelsea ‘keeper Ann-Katrin Berger, and on 69 minutes Weir grabbed another with a neat volley into the top corner.

