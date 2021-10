Football

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola admits to not having digital distractions: 'I don't have social media'. "I don't have social media. I don't have Instagram, I don't have Twitter…. I don't have Facebook. I have Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC Iplayer, which is excellent. "

