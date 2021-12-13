Manchester United's Premier League trip to Brentford on Tuesday has been thrown into doubt after United revealed they have closed their Carrington training ground for 24 hours due to a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

United said on Sunday that a "small number" of first-team players and staff had returned positive lateral flow tests.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the club said: "Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT [lateral flow test] COVID-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection.

"Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a COVID-19 infection and player preparation perspective.

"Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion."

With the British government predicting a wave of new infections from the virus' Omicron variant, further disruption to the Premier League's Christmas period may be on the way.

Man Utd to face Atletico in Champions League

Man Utd have been pitted against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw had to be redone following an initial blunder by UEFA.

European's governing body were forced to declare the original draw 'null and void' after United were mistakenly drawn against Group F opponents Villarreal but then left out as a possible opponent for Atletico Madrid.

The original draw paired Ralf Rangnick's side with PSG but following complaints by Atletico - who were drawn against Bayern Munich - UEFA revealed they would conduct the entire draw from scratch. The new draw saw United paired with Atletico.

