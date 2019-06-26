Manchester United ‘close to sealing £50million deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to join Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50million, Press Association Sport understands.

After tying up a deal for Swansea’s Daniel James, the flying 21-year-old full-back will become manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing as the club’s summer rebuild turns up a notch.

It is understood significant progress was made during talks between United and Palace on Tuesday, with an initial fee of £45million agreed upon along with a further £5million in add-ons.

Wan-Bissaka is set to sign a five-year deal at United, with the option of a further season, and an official announcement is expected on Thursday pending a medical.

And while the 21-year-old remains uncapped by England’s senior team and only has 46 first-team appearances for Palace to his name, he is seen behind the scenes at Old Trafford as someone that will suit Solskjaer’s style and get fans on their feet.

United worked solidly to reach an agreement with Palace, but the impending arrival of exciting talent Wan-Bissaka is not understood to have led to the sell-on clause in their former player Wilfried Zaha’s contract being removed.

The Old Trafford giants are believed to be working to make more additions that complement the current squad on the back of the deal for Wan-Bissaka, who is looking to put a difficult few weeks behind him.

The right-back endured a torrid time at the Under-21 European Championship, where Aidy Boothroyd overlooked him for the Young Lions’ last two group matches after his late own goal in the opener against France led to a 2-1 loss.

England bowed out in the group stage and Boothroyd believes Wan-Bissaka’s error against France may have been down to the ongoing speculation about his club future.

“For a young player, who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy and Crystal Palace, it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it,” Boothroyd said.

“I would not be truthful if I told you anything other than that. What I will say is because he doesn’t say too much you don’t get to find out too much. Aaron keeps things to himself.

IN Daniel James (Swansea, £18m)

OUT Ander Herrera & Antonio Valencia (released)

“He is a very private guy. When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head. But having said all of that had he not scored the own goal we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

United are forking out a big fee for a player that only 16 months ago made his first appearance for Palace, where he was named Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season for 2018-19.

He also collected the PFA Community Champion Award at the end-of-season awards in May, when he committed his immediate future to Palace.

“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told Standard Sport. “But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.

“I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”