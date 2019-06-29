Manchester United confirm £50m Wan-Bissaka signing

Speaking to the club's website, Wan-Bissaka said: It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.

Wan-Bissaka passed his United medical on Friday, and the defender has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second summer signing following the arrival of Dan James from Swansea.

The 21-year-old full-back, who won the Crystal Palace player of the season and player’s player awards last term, has signed a contract worth more than £80,000 a week until June 2024, with the option of staying for an extra year.

United will pay an initial £45m for the England Under-21 international, with a further £5m in add-ons based on appearances.

Wan-Bisska become United's most expensive defender in their history, smashing the previous record set by Victor Lindelof when he joined from Benfica for £31m in 2017 - but still behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Romelu Lukaku (£76m), Angel Di Maria (£59.7m) and Fred (£52m) in the all-time standings.

Manager Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer praised Wan-Bissaka, calling him "one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League."

He added: He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.