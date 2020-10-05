Manchester United confirmed the signing of striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old Uruguay international had been without a club since he was released by Paris Saint-Germain this summer before the conclusion of their Champions League campaign.

He had been linked with Inter Miami, Benfica and other clubs but had failed to find a side willing to meet his wage demands, thought to be around £210,000 a week. A payment of around £10 million to his agent is also believed to be part of the deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been in the market for a senior striker to offer support to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, with the loan signing of Odion Ighalo only extended until January 2021.

Cavani will now be included in the United European squad and able to face his former club PSG in the group stages.

Solskjaer’s United have made a late flurry of activity in the transfer market on deadline day after missing out on Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Telles has arrived from Porto, a deal has been agreed to bring Amad Traore from Atalanta - likely in January - and Facundo Pellistri has completed a transfer from Penarol.

A proposed deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele appears to have collapsed.

Cavani said: "Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club. I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester.

"I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere when it is safe for the fans to return. I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always - work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

