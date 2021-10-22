Football

'Manchester United get more penalties than Liverpool - that's a fact' - Jurgen Klopp ahead of clash

Jurgen Klopp: "In between what I said and what Ole said they had five penalties and we had two. We all know we cannot influence refs by saying things like that. But having the amount of penalties that United had before that was quite exceptional. They are good, they go in the box, they have these situations but we have them as well and got not even a similar amount of penalties. Just facts."

