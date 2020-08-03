Paul Scholes spoken to by police after lockdown party

Paul Scholes has been spoken to by Greater Manchester Police after holding a birthday party for his son hours after local lockdown measures were announced in the area.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that meeting people from other households in private premises, including gardens, was now against the law and punishable by fines in the northwest of England, including Greater Manchester.

But the Sun published photos of people arriving at his Oldham house a day later, reportedly for the 21st birthday party of Scholes' son Arron.

One picture showed the former midfielder seemingly taking part in karaoke while wearing a t-shirt with 'Lockdown Live' written on it, while his 19-year-old daughter Alicia, now a netball player, was also snapped.

"On Sunday we were made aware of allegations of an earlier breach of Covid-19 restrictions at a residential property in the Oldham area," a Greater Manchester Police statement read.

"In line with normal procedure and policing by consent, officers attended and engaged with an individual explaining the restrictions and encouraging them to be compliant."

The tightening of restrictions in the northwest was also accompanied by a delay in the release of nationwide restrictions across England, such as the reopening of close contact beauty services and casinos.

