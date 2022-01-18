Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says any issues with striker Anthony Martial are now “resolved” after they held talks to clear the air.

His post went on to say, “I’ve been here for 7 years and I never disrespected and will never disrespect the club and the fans”.

However, with United preparing for their match with Brentford on Wednesday, Rangnick has revealed the problem is now sorted.

I had a conversation with him on Sunday. The matter is now resolved.

It’s still unknown whether Martial will feature at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“He didn’t train yesterday and the day before yesterday. He will probably train today and after training I will then take the decision if he is nominated or not. Let’s see what will happen there”, Rangnick said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Martial hasn’t played since the beginning of December, and since then has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford – with the club reportedly turning down a move to Seville.

