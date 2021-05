Football

'Manchester United protests weren't completely peaceful which is not right' - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United fans were within their rights to protest last Sunday at Old Trafford against the Glazers ownership which subsequently saw the game between the two teams postponed. However, the Liverpool manager added that he couldn't condone the behaviour of supporters given the protests weren't "completely peaceful".

00:01:02, 8 minutes ago