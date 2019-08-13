United made Maguire the most expensive defender in world football when they signed him for a reported £80 million from Leicester City in the summer window.

The fee eclipsed the previous record of £75 million that Liverpool paid Southampton for Van Dijk in early 2018.

Former Man Utd defender Jonny Evans was Harry Maguire's team-mate at LeicesterPA Sport

"I don't have any worries about him there," the Leicester defender told British media.

"He's tailor-made for Manchester United, it was a great move for him. He's a player they needed... He will be a real hit there."

Van Dijk has been a transformative presence for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside club, helping them win the Champions League last season and take the Premier League title race down to the wire.

Maguire, 26, made his United debut in Sunday's 4-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea and showed signs of similar promise with a performance that earned him the man-of-the-match award. Evans added:

" Both are great on the ball and Harry has got explosive pace people don't see, he is powerful and good in the air. "

"Everyone will compare the transfer fees but it's so difficult to judge transfer fees nowadays. We're all human and it is weird we get traded for money.

"In the transfer market it's all supply and demand and things can go up and down at any moment. The most important thing is for him to be judged on how he plays."

United's next assignment is a league trip to Wolves on Monday.