Football

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with his players after drab draw

Manchester United and Manchester City drew 0-0 in a drab English Premier League encounter that saw the rivals manage only two shots each on target between them on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with United's response to crashing out of the Champions League as his players fought for a point against City in a forgettable derby draw.

