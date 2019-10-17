United set for spending spree

Manchester United are aiming to bring in six new signings over the new two transfers window in order to revamp their squad, according to the Mail. The report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is set for some new faces after suffering their worst start to a season in 30 years. United's chiefs are looking to sign two strikers, two central midfielders, a centre-back and a left-back before the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Strikers Moussa Dembele and Mario Mandzukic are set to be targeted in the winter window, while the other signings can wait until the end of the season, with Leicester City's James Maddison rumoured to be top of the club's wishlist.

Paper Round's view: It's clear that United definitely need some new faces. Their current squad isn't good enough to compete for trophies or in Europe and Old Trafford really lacks top quality talent at the moment. It was an awful decision from the club to let both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer without replacing them and the Red Devils are clearly suffering from that call this season. Solskjaer's side is lacking goals, so a move for the striking pair of Dembele and Mandzukic would make sense in January. The aim to improve their midfield in the summer is definitely necessary too.

Madrid plan to sign French duo

Real Madrid have created long-term plans to sign French pair N'Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe, according to the Mirror. The media outlet believes that Los Blancos have the duo high on their radar and will look to sign Kante in the summer of 2020, with a move for Mbappe expected to follow in 2021. Club president Florentino Perez looks set to continue his spending spree with a cash-plus-player deal which could see Kante and James Rodriguez swapping clubs and a huge fee of £86 million going to Chelsea. The Spanish side are happy to hold out until 2021 for Mbappe when his contract has less time left, meaning a cheaper fee for Real.

Paper Round's view: If you fail to plan then you plan to fail. At least that's what Perez probably thinks. The Real Madrid president is acting like he's playing Football Manager with the way he is freely splashing his cash. Los Blancos spent close to £300 million in the summer on just five players and the club still wants to spend big on superstars. The Galactico era is well and truly back... so why not sign the best defensive midfielder in the world and football's future biggest superstar?

Leicester to tie Chilwell down to £25m bumper deal

Leicester City have offered left-back Ben Chilwell a new deal worth £25 million despite the fact that he has five years left on his current contract, according to the Star. The England international only signed an improved contract this time last season, but his meteoric rise at the Foxes has attracted attention from some of the Premier League's top clubs, including Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. Chilwell would be earning £100k per week if he signed the new deal, which would also allow Leicester to command a higher fee if the 22-year-old were to be sold.

Paper Round's view: It makes complete sense that Leicester want to hang on to Chilwell. The Foxes' full-back has proved himself as one of the best in the Premier League in his position and has established his role as an England starter over the past year. It's unlikely that he will stay at the King Power for much longer if Champions League level clubs are interested in him, so it's understandable that Leicester want to maximise his value and keep their player happy by offering the defender a new and improved contract at the club.

European giants enter Edouard 'bidding war'

The Record have reported that Celtic are "braced for a January bidding war" for striker Odsonne Edouard. The France youth international has gathered plenty of interest from Europe's elite since joining the Scottish champions from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017. The Hoops striker's international form has been red-hot, with clubs such as Lyon, Roma, Lazio and Borussia Dortmund set to battle over the French forward who has scored nine goals in just four matches for Les Bleus' Under-21 side. Celtic aren't expected to entertain any January offers, but a summer transfer could be on the cards for Edouard.

Paper Round's view: Edouard looks like he is already well on his way to being a top player. The 21-year-old joined Celtic for a club-record fee of around £9 million and the Glasgow side can expect to double their initial investment if Edouard leaves in the summer. It will be interesting to see where the Frenchman will move, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take the same route as former teammate and compatriot Moussa Dembele who recently left Celtic for Lyon. Dembele is constantly linked with a move to Manchester United, so the Ligue 1 side would need to sign a replacement if he were to head to Old Trafford, with Edouard looking like a perfect signing.

