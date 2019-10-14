The Old Trafford side - currently enduring their worst ever start to a Premier League season - became the first club to publish 2018/19 financial results.

David de Gea of Manchester United poses with Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing a new contract with the club at Aon Training Complex on September 16, 2019 in Manchester, England.Getty Images

Their wage bill has shot up by £36 million in the last 12 months alone following a huge overhaul of the first-team squad over the last 12 months.Top earners include David De Gea, who recently signed a new £375-a-week deal, and Paul Pogba who takes £290,000 a week. Alexis Sanchez, currently on loan at Inter Milan, is also believed to have taken around £400,000 a week.

The figures are likely to concern fans who have yet to see such huge investment translated into quality on the pitch, made even more concerning by the fact that when Man Utd last won the league, in 2012, the club had only the third highest wage bill in England, behind Manchester City and Chelsea.