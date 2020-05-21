Football

Manchester United withdraws 2020 forecast as soccer put on hold

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United reported a drop in core earnings and revenue for a second consecutive quarter on Thursday and abandoned its annual financial targets amid uncertainty over how soccer will overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Third-quarter profit fell 32% to 27.9 million pounds on revenue of 123.7 million pounds, down 19%, it said.

"Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continue to disrupt ...businesses in a number of ways, most significantly in broadcasting and match day operations," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

