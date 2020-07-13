Football

Manchester United Women sign Spain defender Batlle on two-year deal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

July 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Spain international defender Ona Batlle on a two-year contract from Levante, the Women's Super League club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old full back, who also has a further 12-month option on her deal, becomes United's second signing of the transfer window after they roped in England midfielder Lucy Staniforth last week.

"To have the chance to come over to play in England and really push myself as a player is very exciting," Batlle told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/manchester-united-women-sign-defender-ona-batlle.

Football

Italy's Serie A asked investors to submit bids by July 24 for broadcasting rights - sources

42 MINUTES AGO

Batlle, who spent her youth career at Barcelona, has won five caps with Spain since making her international debut last year.

"Ona is an exciting young full-back with fantastic pace and a real attacking mindset, her style of play fits perfectly with the philosophy we have at the club," said United manager Casey Stoney.

Stoney's United finished fourth in their first season in the Women's Super League. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Cameroon says no to hosting final stages of African Champions League

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Chelsea did not pin hopes on Man City's Champions League ban - Frank Lampard

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On