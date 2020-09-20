A dull game never threatened to live up to the eight-goal thriller when the side's met in July, and it proved all-too-easy for Liverpool to lay down the season's first big marker although Chelsea were architects of their own downfall.

Chelsea managed only one goal attempt in the first half but were solid enough until Danish defender Andreas Christensen was sent off shortly before the interval for hauling down Mane.

Mane headed Liverpool in front five minutes after the interval and four minutes later took advantage of a dreadful error by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the hosts crumbled.

Liverpool gave new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara a debut off the bench but the Spaniard's first impact was to offer Chelsea a lifeline by fouling Timo Werner to concede a penalty with a little under 20 minutes remaining.

But Jorginho's effort was saved by the otherwise redundant Alisson Becker to spare Liverpool any late tension.

Liverpool have won both their opening games while Chelsea have three points. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

