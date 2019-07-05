Mane scores and misses penalty as Senegal advance

Mane broke the deadlock in the 15th minute of a physical game after Senegal pounced on a mistake by the Uganda midfield. However, he squandered the chance to give Senegal some breathing space when his spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 61st minute.

Outsiders Uganda, whose players were involved in a pay dispute with their federation in the run-up to the game, gave Senegal a stern test at a near-deserted Cairo International stadium where only a couple of thousand fans watched the game.

Senegal will play rank outsiders Benin in the quarter-finals after the Squirrels earlier beat Morocco on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the day's other match. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)