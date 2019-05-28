Marco Stiepermann commits himself to Norwich for another two years

Norwich midfielder Marco Stiepermann has signed a new contract with the newly-promoted club.

The 28-year-old German, who had 12 months left on his current deal, has extended his stay by another two years, Norwich have announced.

“Norwich City are delighted to announce that Marco Stiepermann has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at Carrow Road until June 2022,” the Canaries said on their official website.

Stiepermann joined the club from Bochum in the summer of 2017 and has made over 70 appearances, featuring in 46 games in all competitions this season and scoring 10 goals.

“It is a great honour to be asked to stay at this club,” Stiepermann said. “It’s always a very proud moment for me to pull on the shirt every week.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to help the team a lot this season. There was no doubt in my mind to sign this new contract and I’m looking forward to three more years here.”

Norwich have returned to the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship title.

Stiepermann added: “It’s been the best season of my career. It will be very hard to get the same season again in my career because it was so special.”