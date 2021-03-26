Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland.

Manchester United forward Rashford linked up with the England squad despite carrying a knock, while Arsenal winger Saka remained at his club for treatment despite being named in the squad.

Neither player figured in the 5-0 win over San Marino on Thursday, and following a medical assessment it was deemed sensible to release them to work on their fitness.

"Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will play no part in England’s forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” an England statement read.

“Rashford reported to St. George’s Park with an injury that ruled him out of the 5-0 win against San Marino and, following further assessment, it has been decided he will continue his rehabilitation with Manchester United.

“Saka had remained at Arsenal for further assessment on an ongoing issue with the hope of joining up with the Three Lions but will now not be available for the fixtures against Albania and Poland.”

