Football

Marcus Rashford is heroic - but this fight should not rest on his shoulders

Marcus Rashford

Image credit: Getty Images

ByBen Snowball
2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
@BenSnowball

Marcus Rashford’s crusade against child hunger is inspiring, but it shouldn’t be down to a footballer to ensure this basic obligation is met.

That was the consensus on Eurosport’s latest Game of Opinions podcast, which saw ex-United full-back Paul Parker and journalist Daniel Harris address the story which has captured the nation's imagination this week, making headlines on the front and back pages.

Premier League

Rashford forces government into U-turn over free school meals

6 HOURS AGO

Rashford forced Boris Johnson into a U-turn on Tuesday over the decision to stop free school meal vouchers during the summer.

His campaign has engaged a nation after he penned an open letter imploring MPs to reverse the decision, before detailing first-hand his experience in interviews on Monday.

But many were left wondering why it needed a footballer to drive home a change in government policy....

Play Icon
WATCH

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52

Listen to the latest Game of Opinions podcast on your platform of choice

"Children have a meal to eat?! That’s a head in hands moment," said Harris.

"What on earth is going on when Marcus Rashford, Man Utd’s centre forward, has to sit there and think 'how can I make sure that three million children have one meal a day'."

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock called out footballers to take a pay cut during the Covid-19 pandemic in April – a move which backfired when the initiative Players Together was announced just days later.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson led the movement to build a contribution fund to help the NHS by donations from Premier League players.

"Football is used as a punchbag. People always look to hit football when it suits," said Parker.

"When things are good, people want to throw footballers in and use their profile.

"But the moment things are bad? They want to sling mud at footballers and football in general.

"He [Hancock] hasn’t recovered from that moment and it’s certainly blown back in his face."

Listen to the full episode now for more on the heroic Marcus Rashford, plus plenty of hot takes ahead of the Premier League return

