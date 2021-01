Football

Marcus Rashford: Jose Mourinho helped me to win more penalties

Marcus Rashford has revealed how a talk from former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho helped him become more 'savvy' in the penalty area. Rashford received the Football Writers' Association 2021 Tribute Award on Thursday, and in a wide-ranging interview, was asked about why United might be perceived to getting more than their fair share of penalties.

