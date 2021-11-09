Football

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United and England forward awarded MBE at Windsor Castle for charity campaign

Marcus Rashford dedicated his MBE to his mother and said he hoped the award would push his charitable work 'in the right direction.' The Manchester United and England striker received the award on Tuesday from the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle. Rashford attended the ceremony with his mother Melanie, who he said was 'nervous', but he wasn't as the award was for her.

00:01:55, an hour ago