Marcus Rashford has launched a petition calling on the government to allocate their budget to further tackle child hunger in the United Kingdom.

The 22-year-old, as part of the #endchildfoodpoverty campaign supported by the Child Food Poverty Task Force Rashford set up, has put forward three National Food Strategy recommendations.

Premier League Son is the number one sports personality in South Korea 29 MINUTES AGO

Expansion of free school meals to every child from a household on Universal Credit or equivalent, reaching an additional 1.5m children aged between seven and 16

Expansion of holiday provision (food and activities) to support all children on free school meals, reaching an additional 1.1m children

Increasing the value of the Healthy Start vouchers to £4.25 per week (from £3.10) and expanding into all those on Universal Credit or equivalent, reaching an additional 290,000 pregnant women and children under the age of four.

Nearly a million more children, on top of the 1.4 million who have been claiming free school lunches during the Covid-19 pandemic, are estimated to have registered for free school meals in the last month.

The petition can be signed here.

Rashford – ‘I speak out on things I believe in; I’m happy to have helped as many kids as we have’

Premier League Fernandes rubbishes rumours of Solskjaer dressing room 'argument' 2 HOURS AGO