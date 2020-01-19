The England forward was withdrawn 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute during United's FA Cup win against Wolves on Tuesday after picking up a back injury, ruling him out of Sunday's game against Liverpool.

But Sky Sports have reported that the manager said ahead of the meeting with the runaway Premier League leaders at Anfield that Rashford will be missing longer than had been feared.

Solskjaer had previously said the club were giving him "the absolute [amount of] time to find out" whether he would be fit to face the Reds.

But giving an update from Anfield on Sunday, he said: “He [Rashford] got a couple of knocks again and a couple of jolts when he came on against Wolves, and he’s aggravated his back. He’s had some trouble before and of course we are going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

" "He’s always recovered quickly before so let’s hope he does that again. "

“I wouldn’t expect him to be back in the next few weeks and we’ve got a mid-season break. I’m not sure we’re going to see him before then, no. We’re going to give him the time he needs."

United are looking to end their great rivals 38-game unbeaten league run and scupper their chances of becoming just the third team in English top-flight history to go a full league season without losing.

Victory for Liverpool would see them open up a 16-point gap on champions Manchester City with a game in hand.