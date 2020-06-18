Marcus Rashford praised for 'life-changing' efforts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the "life-changing" efforts of Marcus Rashford, insisting what the Manchester United forward has done is more important than any football match.

His campaign engaged a nation after he penned an open letter imploring MPs to reverse the decision, and Rashford's manager is the latest to praise the impact the 22-year-old has had.

"He has changed the lives of so many kids this summer," said Solskjaer. "That is more important than any game of football he could play."

"It has been fantastic to follow Marcus throughout the lockdown period. It's not only that he got the Prime Minister to change his mind, but also what he's done over the last few months.

He is a top human being who has brought his own experiences as a kid into this conversation. He is using his position as a role model at Manchester United, one of the biggest names in the country, to affect people in a good way.

"We're really proud of him and his family must be so proud of what he has achieved. He is a future leader, a future captain, maybe, of England, Manchester United, who knows?"

Solskjær is also behind the Black Lives Matter movement and supports players and officials taking a knee, as they did before Wednesday’s Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal matches.

“I feel now maybe this time finally [things] are changing and it’s been on the agenda for many, many years – this issue of racism,” he said. “This time hopefully it will affect more people, leader of countries and decision makers but we all support the actions.”

