Football

Marcus Rashford receives an honorary degree with Sir Alex Ferguson and tearful mum in attendance

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford was presented with an honorary degree by the University of Manchester at Old Trafford on Thursday, in recognition of his campaigning work off the pitch in tackling child poverty. At just 23 years of age, Rashford became the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university.

00:02:13, an hour ago