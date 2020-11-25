Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford will be honoured with a special award at the Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony next month.
Rashford, 23, campaigned for the government to extend free school meals during the coronavirus pandemic,
As a result of Rashford's campaigning round 1.3 million school children were able to claim free school meals during the holidays and the government announced a new £400m policy to help support poor families.
The BBC voting panel agreed that Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his services, deserved a special award for what he had done away from football given that the Sports Personality of the Year award is for sporting achievement.
"Marcus' endeavour to give a voice to those who find themselves in a situation that he too is familiar with has been greatly admired and the panel wanted to ensure he was recognised for that," said BBC director of sport Barbara Slater.
"In a year that has been challenging for everyone, but particularly vulnerable families, he has gone above and beyond to transcend his sport and make a real difference.
"This award is a tribute to a remarkable young man."
The BBC have also confirmed they are producing a documentary on Rashford and his community work.