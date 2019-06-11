Marcus Sorg: Germany performance against Estonia was perfect

Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg accepted things could not have gone much better as Germany signed off their season with an 8-0 thrashing of Estonia to maintain a perfect start on the road to Euro 2020.

With Joachim Low continuing to recovers full fitness following an injury while in the gym, Die Mannschaft continued where they had left off after Saturday’s 2-0 win in Belarus.

Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka were all on target in the opening 20 minutes in Mainz as Germany swept to a third straight Group C qualifying win.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan made it 4-0 from the penalty spot and Borussia Dortmund’s Reus added another ahead of the break with a fine 25-yard free-kick.

It remained one-way traffic in the second half, with Gnabry, substitute Timo Werner and Leroy Sane completing the rout.

Die Mannschaft are second behind leaders Northern Ireland, who have played a game more and will resume their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Nations League runners-up Holland in Hamburg on September 6, when Low is expected to be back in the dugout.

“It could not have been much better,” Sorg said at a press conference, quoted on the DFB website.

“The enthusiasm of the team, which we also demanded, was decisive.

“We also want to inspire the fans, which we believe we have succeeded quite well.

“Such a feat is only possible if a team works well together and everyone is involved.

“You have to praise the team, which despite the long season and long break again of 10 days has given everything a full throttle.”

The clean sheet, meanwhile, saw Manuel Neuer break the national team record which had been set by Sepp Maier in 1979.

It was a 37th game which the now 33-year-old Bayern Munich stopper has not conceded.

“We can be proud of what we have shown in the last two internationals,” Neuer said.

“We want to continue to work and learn a lot in order to bring a good team to the pitch in the summer of 2020.”