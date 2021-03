Football

Marek Hamsik on shock Göteborg switch, Diego Maradona and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Marek Hamsik gave an exclusive to discovery+ Sweden after his move to IFK Göteborg. The 33-year-old detailed the reasons behind his switch but also spoke about his time at Napoli, his connection with Diego Maradona and his admiration for the longevity of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

00:08:56, 12 hours ago