Mario Balotelli enjoyed a promising debut for new club Monza as he scored four minutes into his debut against Serie B leaders Salernitana.

The 30-year-old former Italy international, starting out at the ninth club of his turbulent career and playing his first senior match since March, was left unmarked at the far post to finish from close range following a low cross.

The win left promotion-chasing Monza, who have never played in Serie A, two points behind their opponents.

Balotelli, the former Inter Milan, Liverpool, AC Milan and Manchester City forward, spent last season at his hometown club Brescia in Serie A, scoring five goals in 19 appearances, but left after a bitter falling-out with the club's directors.

He joined Monza this month and was warned by Adriano Galliani, the club's chief executive, that it was "absolutely the last chance" to resurrect his career.

A frequent victim of the racism which has plagued Italian football, Balotelli has suffered disciplinary problems throughout his career, leaving many frustrated at his failure to live up to his potential.

Monza were bought by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2018. Berlusconi was previously owner of AC Milan for three decades during which the club enjoyed their most successful period. Galliani was Berlusconi's right-hand man for much of that time.

