Mario Mandzukic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and I can fire AC Milan to first Serie A title in 10 years

After sealing a move from Juventus to Serie A rivals AC Milan, Mario Mandzukic is hoping he and fellow veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic spearhead a title charge. Milan lost to Juve earlier in the month but still sit top of Serie A after 18 matches, three points ahead of fellow San Siro side Inter Milan.

