Football

Marko Arnautovic: Cristiano Ronaldo is from a different planet

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic thinks Cristiano Ronaldo comes "from another planet" after the Portuguese striker equalled the world record for international goals on Tuesday. The 36-year-old scored two penalties in Tuesday's Euro 2020 2-2 draw with France in Group F, to equal the record of 109 goals held by Iran's Ai Daei.

00:00:32, 2 hours ago