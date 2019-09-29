Marseille draw third game in a row

Rennes arrived in Marseille fresh from beating Paris St. Germain 2-0 away from home in midweek and looked to be on course for another significant away win when M'Baye Niangan slid in to turn a cross into the net in the 19th minute.

However, the strike was given as an own goal by Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai, who got the final touch.

Andre Villas-Boas's side pulled level seven minutes into the second half with a header from defender Duje Caleta-Car from a corner.

Marseille are fifth in the table on 13 points after eight games, five behind leaders and champions PSG. Rennes are eighth on 12. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)