Marseille held again in Dijon stalemate

The Provence side, who also shared the spoils against Montpellier last weekend, are fourth in the standings with 12 points from seven games, three behind leaders Paris St Germain ahead of the French champions' home game against Stade de Reims on Wednesday.

Dijon, who had the best chance seven minutes into the second half when Bruno Ecuele-Manga's header hit the post, have two points.

Winless Monaco, who are second from bottom, host Nice in the Azurean derby later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)