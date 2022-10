Football

Marseille hoping to continue UCL underdog story against Tottenham in Group D

Head coach and striker Igor Tudor and Alexis Sanchez spoke on Monday ahead of Marseille's UEFA Champions League Group D showdown against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. Group D is by some margin the tightest of the eight groups, with all four teams knowing a win would seal qualification into the knockout stages, though a draw will be enough for Spurs and Sporting.

00:01:00, an hour ago