Marseille's 14-game unbeaten streak ends with defeat by Nantes

Kader Bamba's goal and Alvaro's own goal in the second half earned Nantes all three points after OM midfielder Morgan Sanson had cancelled out Anthony Limbombe's opener as the Provence side suffered their first defeat since they lost 4-0 at Paris St Germain on Oct. 27.

Marseille trail leaders Paris St Germain, who host Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday, by 10 points, but still lead third-placed Stade Rennais by 11 points before the Brittany side host Nimes on Sunday.

Nantes are 10th on 37 points.

