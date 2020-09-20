The visitors dominated the first half and finally went ahead two minutes after the restart when Luiz Araujo collected a pass from Jonathan Bamba, cut inside his marker and slotted a low shot into the far corner.

Mandanda then made key saves from Araujo and Jonathan David while Burak Yilmaz and Araujo also hit the woodwork in a spell of intense Lille pressure.

But Lille sat back in the closing minutes and paid the price when Germain equalised from a corner with five minutes remaining.

Lille, fifth in the standings, remained unbeaten after four games with eight points while Marseille are one point behind in seventh. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

