Marta on the spot as Brazil through with 1-0 win against Italy

Marta, the only player to score at five different World Cups, converted a spot kick in the 74th minute as Brazil finished third in Group C on six points, level with Italy, who top the group on goal difference.

Australia beat Jamaica 4-1 to finish second, also on six points, but ahead on goals scored of Brazil, who face a potential clash with hosts France for a place in the quarter-finals.

(Writing by Julien Pretot Editing by Toby Davis)