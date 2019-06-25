Martens sends Netherlands through to maiden quarter-finals

Martens put the Dutch in front after 17 minutes, only for Yui Hasegawa to level on the stroke of halftime, but the forward sent the European champions through with a spot kick in the last minute.

Japan, who hit the woodwork twice, dominated the second half but lacked a finishing touch.

The Netherlands, taking part in only their second women's World Cup, will play Italy in Valenciennes on Saturday after the Azzurre beat China 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)