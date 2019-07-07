Martens starts for Netherlands in World Cup final against U.S.

LYON, France, July 7 (Reuters) - Forward Lieke Martens was named in the starting lineup for the Netherlands in their women's World Cup final against holders the United States on Sunday.

Martens, the 2017 world player of the year, aggravated a toe injury celebrating her late penalty winner against Japan in the last 16 and has been in and out of training since.

However, she made the cut to feature in the European champions' first ever World Cup final. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Clare Fallon)