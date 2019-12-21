Martin Peters - 'The Ghost' and prototype box-to-box midfielder

Indeed, he was one minute and a scrappy Wolfgang Weber equaliser from living the rest of his life as the match winner after putting England 2-1 in front against West Germany, when typically in the right place at the right time to drive home 12 minutes from time.

A complete footballer who could have played in any outfield position, Peters was identified by Sir Alf Ramsey as a must for his World Cup campaign despite only being an unquestioned regular at West Ham for two years and making his international debut earlier in the calendar year.

Ramsey famously described Martin Peters as being "ten years ahead of his time". As football shifted from the W formation to 4-2-4, midfielders were not seen as an attacking force, which was left to the wingers and strikers.

In Peters, he had at his disposal a box-to-box midfielder posing a threat in attacking areas and laying a blueprint for future midfielders such as Bryan Robson, David Platt and Frank Lampard.

As Ramsey shifted from 4-2-4 to his 'wingless wonders' in the second phase, he played a loose 4-1-3-2 with Nobby Stiles shutting down opposing attacking threat, Alan Ball industrially working the right flank and Bobby Charlton given license to burst forward with the ball with outstanding results.

Peters helped hold the system together, capable of winning the ball and distributing effectively, covering for Charlton when he went forward and also arriving in the box undetected to score crucial goals.

He again did this in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final, racing in at the back post to put England two-up before being withdrawn alongside Charlton as West Germany came back to win 3-2.

Later, at the end of Ramsey's tenure he captained England as they failed to qualify for the 1973 World Cup, which also effectively ended his international career, probably prematurely - leaving him with 20 goals in 67 matches.

In domestic football, where he scored a goal every four games over his career, he is that rare thing: a bona fide legend at three clubs.

He was voted the sixth best ever player at West Ham, captained Tottenham to cup success and was twice player of the year at Norwich in the latter part of his career.

With West Ham, after being left out of the 1964 FA Cup Final winning side, he was the Hammer of the Year the following season and helped the club to the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The Hammers, despite their talented roster, flattered to deceive thereafter but Peter's reputation shone, as shown when Spurs made him the first £200,000 player in 1970.

He would win the Uefa Cup in 1972 and two League Cups at White Hart Lane, the second of which he skippered the club to, taking over the armband from Alan Mullery.

A £50,000 move to Norwich in 1975 saw him move away from the limelight but his class and commitment was fully appreciated at Carrow Road as they became a stable top-flight outfit and he was later recognised as an inaugural member of the club's Hall of Fame.

Ciaran Baynes