Football

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday.

Argentine striker Martinez was the pinnacle of a perfect tactical display as Antonio Conte's team set up a clash with five-time champions Sevilla, also thanks to a goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio and a Romelu Lukaku brace.

Shakhtar had their share of possession but failed to threaten a compact Inter side, who eventually completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Football

Barca count cost of gamble on Setien

AN HOUR AGO

Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to book their place in Friday's showdown. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery

AN HOUR AGO
Europa League

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku at the fore as Inter hammer Shakhtar

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On