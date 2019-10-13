Martinez delighted with Belgian focus as winning run continues

Belgium had already secured qualification with a 9-0 home win over San Marino on Thursday but provided further evidence of their high ranking in world football with a polished performance to move to 24 points in Group I.

"Everything comes down to the focus of the players," said Martinez after the win at the Astana Arena in the Kazakh capital for the number one side in the FIFA rankings.

"We have an incredible squad. Talent is one thing, but these guys are also great ambassadors for how they interact with the fans.

"The approach is important and Kazakhstan was another challenge for them. It was adapting, for example, to the artificial turf.

"But if your focus is right, then nothing is a problem. It's great to see these players at work."

Martinez told reporters he was now hoping to finish the last two qualifiers in style. They play Russia in St Petersburg on Nov. 16 and then finish at home to Cyprus three days later.

"We will do everything we can to finish the campaign in Brussels nicely," he added.

Belgium's win on Sunday, with goals from Michy Batshuayi and Thomas Meunier, meant they reached 30 goals across eight group games with one conceded. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)