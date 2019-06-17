Martinez says Lukaku move would be good for the striker and Manchester United

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes “it is clear” that Romelu Lukaku has to leave Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away.

The likes of Inter Milan have been reportedly showing an interest in Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer, who has netted 42 in 96 games since joining United from Everton in 2017.

However, he failed to find the back of the net in his last eight appearances of the season and was not an automatic starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now Lukaku’s international boss, who was also his manager at Goodison Park, feels everyone may benefit if the player secures a summer transfer.

“It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United,” Martinez told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club.”

Any potential departure for Lukaku could form part of an overhaul of Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils finished the season poorly and ended the Premier League campaign in sixth place.

Paul Pogba’s future is also in doubt after the France midfielder suggested he is considering “a new challenge”.

United’s recruitment has so far been limited to the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea as a host of other big-names continue to be linked with the club.