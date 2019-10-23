Martinez scores, misses penalty as lacklustre Inter scrape win

The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, scoring from close range after Stefan de Vrij's pass sent him clear of the defence, but missed a chance to seal the match with eight minutes left when his penalty was saved by Roman Buerki.

In the end, it did not matter as Antonio Candreva added a second for Inter in the 89th minute after Borussia were caught on the break.

The result left the two sides level on four points from three games in Group F. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)